Members of Congress who are descendants of slave owners are at least $4m richer than those who aren’t – Research

Anew study has uncovered a stark correlation between the wealth of members of Congress who are descendants of slave owners and those who are not, raising new questions about privilege and the nature of generational wealth in America.

Published in PLOS ONE, the study reveals that members of Congress whose ancestors enslaved 16 or more people are, on average, at least $4 million wealthier than their peers without such lineage. This conclusion was reached after analyzing all 535 members of the 117th Congress, with factors like age, race, and education having no impact on the findings.

At a time when racial equity, reparations, and the legacy of slavery are hotly debated, this research underscores that, even over 150 years after emancipation, the economic advantages gained through slavery continue to echo in American society.

The question, “How much does America’s slave-owning past influence today’s social and economic landscape?” has long puzzled historians and economists. Researchers Neil K. R. Sehgal and Ashwini R. Sehgal sought to provide an answer. Unlike previous studies that examined the effects of slavery at the county or state level, this study uniquely focuses on the wealth of individual descendants of slaveholders.

The researchers relied on a unique dataset, including a detailed genealogical investigation by Reuters to identify legislators with slaveholding ancestors and the number of people those ancestors enslaved. This was combined with the financial disclosures required of all members of Congress.

The study’s findings reveal a stark picture of wealth disparity: the median net worth of all 535 Congress members was $1.28 million. However, those whose ancestors enslaved 16 or more people had a median net worth of $5.62 million, more than five times the overall average.

Contrary to claims that slavery’s economic impact ended with emancipation, the study argues that the benefits of slave labor have been passed down to the current generation of America’s highest legislative body.

The study does not assign personal responsibility to these legislators for their ancestors’ actions but rather highlights how wealth and privilege can be transmitted across generations through systemic means. Inheritance laws, access to elite educational institutions, entry into prestigious occupations, and the ability to influence political and economic systems are cited as key mechanisms of this transmission.

The research also points out that the wealth gap predominantly favors White legislators. Among White members of Congress, those with ancestors who enslaved 16 or more people had a net worth $3.41 million higher than those without slaveholding ancestry.

“Members of Congress hold significant power to shape policies and set national agendas. Understanding the wealth disparities within this influential group can drive conversations about economic equity and motivate legislators to support policies addressing historical injustices,” the researchers concluded.