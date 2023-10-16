Mentally challenged couple causes buzz online as they were spotted displaying public affection

A video capturing a mentally challenged couple displaying public affection has taken the internet by storm.

The video, which went viral in a matter of hours, has left many netizens moved by the remarkable connection between these two individuals.

The touching video showcases a young man and woman who have defied the odds and stereotypes, proudly flaunting their undying love for each other.

Despite the challenges they face due to their mental conditions, their emotional attachment and devotion have truly touched the hearts of many.

In the video, the young man, dressed in a black outfit, is seen seated on a step, providing a safe and loving space for his partner.

The woman, equally mentally challenged, leans gently against him, finding solace and comfort in his presence.