MEXICAN PLAYERS REFUSED TO SHAKE BAFANA BAFANA’S HANDS AFTER THE MATCH? FANS DEBATE SCENES AFTER HEATED WORLD CUP CLASH 🇲🇽🇿🇦🔥⚽

Mexico’s 2-0 victory over South Africa ended with controversy both on and off the pitch, with some fans claiming Mexican players did not shake hands with Bafana Bafana players after the final whistle.

The match was filled with tension, including red cards for Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, as South Africa finished the game with nine men.

Images circulating online have sparked debate among supporters, with some arguing that emotions from the match carried over into the post-match scenes.

DO YOU THINK THE MEXICAN PLAYERS SHOWED POOR SPORTSMANSHIP, OR ARE FANS READING TOO MUCH INTO THE PICTURES? 🇿🇦👇🔥