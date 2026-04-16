Mia Khalifa Plans to Resume Content Creation to Support Lebanon

One of the world most popular women, Mia Khalifa has announced she might just return back to your screens doing what she knows best but this time for a “just cause.”

The former adult film star made an emotional announcement. She plans to return to content creation. The main goal is to raise funds for Lebanon.

In a viral video, she broke down in tears. She spoke about recent Israeli strikes on Lebanon. She said her tax dollars are helping fund the bombs.

Khalifa expressed deep pain. She called the situation insane. She wants to use her platform to help her homeland.

She has not revealed exact details yet. Many believe she will return to OnlyFans-style content. All earnings will go toward Lebanon aid.

The announcement has split public opinion. Some people support her decision. They praise her for helping Lebanon.

Others criticise her heavily. They question her motives. Some call the plan controversial.

The hashtag #MiaKhalifa is trending globally. It has millions of views on TikTok, Instagram, and X.

Khalifa was born in Lebanon. She moved to the United States as a child. She has spoken out about Lebanese issues before.

This is not her first time raising awareness. She previously helped after the 2020 Beirut explosion.