Michelle Obama admits she’s in therapy

Former US first lady, Michelle Obama, has disclosed she’s in therapy and it’s helping her transition to what she thinks is going to be the ‘next phase’ of her life.

She revealed this on The Jay Shetty Podcast, where she was a guest alongside her brother, Craig Robinson.



During her interviews, she’s attempted to squash long-running rumors that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, are divorcing.

Michelle discussed being an ’empty nester’ and admitting to getting ‘some help’ as she heads into her 60s.

‘At this phase of my life, I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know? I’m 60 years old, I’ve finished a really hard thing in my life with my family intact, I’m an empty nester, my girls are in—you know, they’ve been launched,’ she said.

Michelle said that she’s got ‘other voices’ to talk to and a ‘new person that’s getting to know me’ as she works through things.

Being out of public service, she now finds herself in a situation where ‘every choice that I’m making is completely mine.’

‘I now don’t have the excuse of, “Well, my kids need this” or “My husband needs that” or “The country needs that.”‘

She says that therapy is a ‘tune-up for this next phase’ in an attempt to ‘unwind some old habits and ‘sort through some old guilt,’ along with focusing on her relationship with her mother.

‘So, I’m getting that tune-up for this next phase because I believe this is a whole ‘nother phase in life for me. And I now have the wisdom to know—let me go get some coaching while I’m doing it,’ she said.

Michelle encouraged anyone who needs mental health services to try and get access to a therapist.

‘I am an advocate of it. Everybody needs to find their form of it, the best way they can,’ she said.

Last week, Michelle set the record straight after speculation over the former first couple’s recent public appearances during a podcast with entrepreneur and investor Steven Bartlett.

‘If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it,’ she said, laughing.