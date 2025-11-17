Michelle Obama says America isn’t ‘ready for a woman’ to be president

Former US first lady, Michelle Obama, has said that America isn’t ready for a woman in the Oval Office, arguing men nationwide don’t want to be led by a female president.

Obama, who backed former Vice President Kamala Harris in her failed 2024 White House bid against President Trump, made the remarks while promoting her new book, “The Look,” at an event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

“As we saw in the past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” the 61-year-old told actor Tracee Ellis Ross, who moderated the event, which was posted on Obama’s YouTube page over the weekend.

“That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not.”

The mom of two has faced persistent speculation and calls to run for president, but she has repeatedly stressed that she has no desire to seek the Oval Office.

When asked by the “Black-ish” star whether her time in the White House paved the way for a woman to be president, Obama fired back that men are far from ready.

“You know, we got a lot of growing up to do, and there’s still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it,” Obama charged.

The former first lady, who served alongside her husband from 2009 to 2017, urged voters last year to throw their support behind Harris, warning that Trump was a threat to the country.