Michelle Obama says she would be against Barack running for a third term if law were amended

Michelle Obama recently weighed in on her husband, President Barack Obama, running for a third term if the law were amended, saying that she would “actively” oppose it.

Per The Hill, Obama, 62, emphasized that the current two-term presidential limit was enough during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast that was released on Wednesday.

Though presidents are limited to two terms under the 22nd Amendment, Trump has, on many occasions, spoken about the likelihood of running for a third term, though he has also admitted that it is not permitted by law.

When the podcast host, Alex Cooper, asked Obama if her husband would be interested in running for a third term if it were allowed by the Constitution, the former first lady said, “I hope not.”

“I would be at home working against it,” Obama added. “And maybe a lot of people would be like, ‘Good, we don’t want him anyway,’” she also said.

Obama then went ahead to explain why she felt that the current two-term presidential limit is enough.

“I do believe in the need for new vision,” she said. “The two terms is not just about ‘we like them and we want’ — it’s just like, we’re changing and growing so fast. This is a hard job. And it requires new energy, new vision all the time, new ways of looking at the world,” she explained.

“There’s so many talented people out there. Why would we keep going with the same people?” Obama continued.

“How are we going to build young leaders if the same people keep doing it again, and again and again?” she also told Cooper, per The Hill.

Obama said that when leaders get older, they “live a different life as an older, established person. And I think there’s room for that wisdom, but there’s room for new ideas to come in.”

“I do believe that eight years is enough,” she said. “This new generation is coming up: They travel more, they know more about the world, they’re exposed in a different way. I’m really, really curious about their perspectives on how to fix some of this stuff.”

“I think two terms is enough for everybody.”

Cooper asked Obama if she thought that her husband “would consider running” if Trump “does change the law and runs for a third term, hypothetically.”

“I hope not,” she replied. “I would actively work against that.”