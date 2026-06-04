Middle East on Edge: Iran Warns an Attack on Beirut Could Spark a Regional War



Tensions in the Middle East just escalated again.





Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stark warning, saying that any attack on Beirut could trigger a large-scale regional conflict with serious consequences far beyond Lebanon’s borders.





The warning comes as clashes and threats between Israel and Hezbollah continue to intensify. Tehran, a key ally of Hezbollah, argues that the situation in Lebanon is closely tied to ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing a wider war.





As world leaders push for de-escalation, fears are growing that a direct strike on Beirut could pull additional regional powers into a much broader confrontation.



💬 Do you think the region is heading toward a larger conflict, or can diplomacy still prevent a wider war?



📌 Sources: Reuters, AFP, Axios