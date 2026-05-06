Mike Tyson was reportedly offered $50 million to l0se that f:ght to Jake Paul.



The icon said he was offered a $50 million deal to f:ght Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia.





According to him, the agreement allegedly involved him agree:ng to l0se their first f:ght to help build Jake Paul’s image—something he said was d:fficult to accept.





He also claimed there was a push for him to l0se a second f:ght to further boost Jake’s reputation, which led him to turn down the offer, saying his legacy is more important.





There are also allegations that Anthony Joshua was offered 2 paychecks—a huge one and a smaller one.

If he allowed Jake Paul to win, he would go home with the bigger check.





But AJ refused to let that stain his legacy or d:sappoint his fans. Instead, he won the f:ght and took the smaller paycheck, while the l0ser went home with the bigger one.



Can you imagine that❓



Even when you think about it, can Paul defeat Mike Tyson❓