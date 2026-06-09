Miles Sampa appears screwed up in the head – Mumbi Phiri

Miles appears screwed up in the head – Mumbi



Miles Sampa looks like someone who is screwed up in the head, says former PF deputy secretary general and Tonse/Pamodzi alliance member Mumbi Phiri.





Reacting to Sampa’s statement that ka mayo ka nsunko (the woman who sniffs narcotic substances) and other PF bigwigs who held late former president Edgar Lungu hostage when he was Republican president were the same ones who were holding his body hostage even now, Phiri said she did not want to waste time on Sampa.





“You know … even the man he claims as his late uncle Michael Sata



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/miles-appears-screwed-up-in-the-head-mumbi/