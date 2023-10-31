Miles Sampa calls out Former President Edgar Lungu for his hypocrisy as confusion in PF ensues

The Patriotic Front’s Central Committee on Monday,held an emergency meeting and several resolutions were reached .A notable development was the expulsion of Matero Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa, from the Patriotic Front and endorsing the decision to have the Matero Seat to be declared vacant.

Further, the Central Commitee adopted the motion that revoked the leave from the party of Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who has been on official leave since October 2022.President Lungu has since returned to his position as Party President while Hon. Given Lubinda has returned to his substantive position as Vice President of the Party.

In response to these developments, Miles Sampa expressed his views on social media, specifically referencing the former President of Zambia, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and the Central Committee’s actions. Sampa alluded to Former President Lungu returning to the Patriotic Front (PF) as its leader, following his official leave since October 2022. In his statement, Sampa questioned President Lungu’s return, highlighting that the PF constitution stipulates a three-year waiting period for readmission for those who have resigned from the party.

He also pointed out the irony in calls for elections within the party, stating that his predecessor, President Lungu, was not elected to the position of Leader of the Opposition but rather appointed by the then-party president.

Meanwhile the Registrar of Societies in Zambia has officially received the list of newly elected office bearers from the opposition party, the Patriotic Front (PF). These appointments were made during the recently conducted National Conference.

Collins Hikalinda, the Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs, confirmed that the PF had successfully submitted the list of their new office bearers. Matero Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa, assumes the role of Party President, leading the list.

Hikalinda emphasized that, following the submission, the Registrar of Societies will initiate their administrative processes to update the official records.

The Patriotic Front recently conducted a controversial National Conference at the Mulungushi International Conference Center, during which Miles Sampa was elected as the party’s President.