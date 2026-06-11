MILES SAMPA ENDORSES ALEXANDER SAKALA FOR MATERO PARLIAMENTARY SEAT



Former Matero Member of Parliament and Patriotic Front (PF) President Miles Sampa has endorsed UPND Matero Parliamentary candidate Alexander Sakala, describing him as the best candidate to represent the constituency.





Mr. Sampa made the remarks during a meeting between President Hakainde Hichilema and alliance partners held at the UPND Anderson Kambela Secretariat in Lusaka, where he formally joined the UPND Alliance.





The former Matero lawmaker pledged to actively campaign for Mr. Sakala in the constituency, expressing confidence in his leadership and ability to serve the people of Matero.





“You are the best candidate for Matero,” Mr. Sampa said, assuring alliance members that he would return to the constituency to mobilise support for Mr. Sakala ahead of the August 13 General Election.





In response, Mr. Sakala, who was present at the meeting, thanked Mr. Sampa for the endorsement and support.





The endorsement is seen as a significant boost for the UPND candidate as political campaigns intensify ahead of the general election.