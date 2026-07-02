MILES SAMPA FAILS TO APPEAR BEFORE COURT DUE TO SICKNESS



The cybercrime trial involving Patriotic Front (PF) faction President and former Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has been adjourned to August 25 after his surety Chrispine Kabwe produced a sick note to explain his absence from court.





Principal Magistrate Webster Milumbe questioned the explanation after noting that a similar claim had previously been made while Mr. Sampa was later seen campaigning.



The court gave the surety one hour to produce medical evidence, after which a sick note sent via WhatsApp was presented.





Sampa’s lawyer Jonathan Phiri has successfully applied to have the matter heard after the August 13 General Election, citing Mr. Sampa’s political commitments.



The state represented by prosecutor Abraham Ngozo opposed the request but left the decision to the court, which granted the adjournment.





Mr. Sampa had previously pleaded not guilty to one count of use of computer systems to commit an offence contrary to section 20 of the cybercrimes Act No. 4 of 2025.





Allegations are that he transmitted false information in which he claimed that the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ had opened a fake polling station along ring road in Lusaka during the Chawama parliamentary by election on January 15 2026.



[ Diamond TV ]