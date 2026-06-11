Miles Sampa is a Conflicted Man…’Don’t take Miles too seriously, he can change any time  — George Chisanga Speaks Out

Miles is a Conflicted Man — George Chisanga Speaks Out



11 June 26



…’ Don’t take Miles too seriously, he can change any time





By Staff Reporter | 11 June 2026



George Chisanga, Senior Counsel, and former President of the Law Association of Zambia, has described former Matero MP Miles Sampa as “a deeply conflicted politician,” following Sampa’s latest volte face from the Patriotic Front to the ruling UPND.





“Miles is a complicated person, we probably should not even speak about him,” Chisanga remarked with visible exasperation.

He added that, in his view, Sampa will be of little consequence in the crucial August 13 polls, noting: “Zambian scholars can read through him like a magazine.”





Chisanga, himself a former lawmaker for Lukashya in Northern Province, used the moment to urge Zambians to make a conscious choice in favour of presidential aspirant Hon. Brian Mundubile and his running mate, Hon. Makebi Zulu.





“I have strong confidence in the two — both lawyers and business people who understand the laws of restraint. And restraint, I believe, makes good leadership,” he said.





He emphasized Mundubile’s experience as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and as a Cabinet Minister, arguing that such credentials set him apart from many contenders in the race to State House. But beyond political office, Chisanga painted a portrait of a candidate driven by passion for Zambia’s economic backbone.





“Brian is deeply committed to agriculture and mining — sectors that can lift millions out of poverty if managed with vision. He speaks of farming blocks, cotton ginning, and mineral beneficiation not as slogans but as practical pathways to prosperity,” Chisanga observed.



The Senior Counsel also highlighted Mundubile’s respect for Zambia’s civil service, describing it as the engine room of governance. “He loves the civil service and believes in empowering it to deliver. He knows that without a strong, motivated civil service, no government program can succeed,” Chisanga said.



On the thorny issue of debt, Chisanga praised Mundubile’s advocacy for debt swaps that prioritize ordinary citizens. “He has spoken about debt swaps that ease the burden on workers and families, a humane approach that shows he understands the pain of the people,” Chisanga added.



Brief Bio: Brian Mundubile

Hon. Brian Mundubile is a seasoned lawyer, businessman, and politician. He has served as Leader of the Opposition in Zambia’s Parliament and previously held ministerial office.





Known for his sharp legal mind and pragmatic approach to governance, Mundubile has built his campaign on promises of job creation, economic reform, and unity.





His running mate, Hon. Makebi Zulu, is also a lawyer and entrepreneur, reinforcing the alliance’s emphasis on professional competence and business acumen.





Chisanga made these remarks during an interview with influential broadcaster and former Ambassador Frank Mutubila on 5FM Radio on Thursday.

He also added that Mundubile will be president on day 1 on 13 August based on scientific polls.



More details of the interview can be found on 5FM’s Facebook page full interview.



Source 5FM.



Daily Revelation Newspaper