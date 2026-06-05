Miles Sampa, myself likely to endorse HH -Charity Banda

Miles, myself likely to endorse HH -Charity Banda



Miles Sampa’s PF faction acting national chairperson Charity Banda says she is working with her leader, Sampa, and are both likely to endorse President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND in the 2026 general elections.





Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Banda said people were criticising her political decisions, saying they felt good when they saw her suffering.





She said they did not even know how she was suffering, saying she had served PF since 2001 without serving in any big office because PF leaders valued her political contribution.





Asked if she was working with Sampa, and if they were going to endorse President Hichilema and the UPND, Banda said they worked together.



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