MILES SAMPA, OTHERS PRACTISING “SEBANA-WIKUTE” POLITICS – MUSENGE

SAMPA, OTHERS PRACTISING “SEBANA-WIKUTE” POLITICS – MUSENGE



12th June 2026



MWENYA Musenge says PF officials like Miles Sampa and others who have endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the August 13 elections are practising “sebana-wikute” type of politics.





Meanwhile, the Advocates for People’s Prosperity (APP) leader says the present democratic dispensation is so toxic, with illegal activities being perpetuated by the party in government.





In an interview, Thursday, Musenge, who is on the Copperbelt campaigning for Tonse Alliance candidates, said the current political environment has disintegrated. “There are a lot of things involved.





One is that these [individuals] are in political desperation, and it is what you may call as the ‘sebana-wikute’

(disgraced but satisfied) kind of politics.





That is what our colleagues are now trying to exhibit.



News diggers