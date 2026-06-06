MILES SAMPA OUTLINES TEN REASONS FOR SUPPORTING PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS

SAMPA OUTLINES TEN REASONS FOR SUPPORTING PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS





June 5-2026



Patriotic Front (PF) President Miles Sampa has outlined ten key reasons why he has chosen to support Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the August 13, 2026 General Elections, emphasizing that his decision is driven by performance, development, and national interest rather than tribal considerations.





Addressing members of the media in Lusaka on Friday, Mr. Sampa stated that he does not subscribe to tribal politics and believes that leaders should be evaluated based on their achievements and their capacity to improve the welfare of citizens.





Among the major achievements cited by Mr. Sampa was the government’s success in attracting increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which he said has strengthened investor confidence, stimulated economic activity, and created opportunities for job creation and national development.





He further commended the introduction of free education, noting that the policy has enabled millions of Zambian children to access schooling while expanding opportunities for families across the country.





Mr. Sampa also praised the expansion of the school feeding programme, describing it as a critical intervention that has improved school attendance, enhanced learning outcomes, and supported vulnerable learners.





Additionally, he highlighted the government’s progress in debt restructuring, which he said has helped restore economic stability and strengthened Zambia’s financial outlook.





The former lawmaker further pointed to the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as a transformative initiative that has accelerated grassroots development and empowered communities to undertake meaningful local projects.





He also cited the recruitment of thousands of teachers and health workers, stressing that these measures have significantly improved service delivery in the education and health sectors.





Mr. Sampa further recognized youth empowerment initiatives and ongoing efforts to stabilize the economy, stating that such interventions have created greater opportunities for young people and strengthened public confidence in the country’s future.





According to Mr. Sampa, the government’s commitment to expanding access to secondary education through the construction of new schools and its broader development agenda provide a strong foundation for continued national progress and justify his support for President Hichilema’s re-election bid.





“I am not in tribal politics, and my support is based on what I believe is best for Zambia and the progress that has been made in improving the lives of our people,” Mr. Sampa said.





His remarks come at a time when political parties are intensifying their campaigns and mobilization efforts ahead of Zambia’s highly anticipated General Elections scheduled for August 13, 2026.



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