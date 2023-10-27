MILES SAMPA REMAINS EXPELLED- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

MEDIA STATEMENT

MILES SAMPA REMAINS EXPELLED-PATRIOTIC FRONT

Lusaka – 27th October 2023

On 25th October 2023, we sued Mr. Miles Sampa in the Lusaka High Court challenging the so-called Extra-Ordinary General Conference held by him at Mulungushi International Conference.

The purpose for the legal suit was to go to Court to declare the Conference a nullity.

We sued because the so-called conference was held outside the provisions and regulations of the Patriotic Front Party Constitution.

On the same day, the Lusaka High Court Judge Situmbeko Chocho granted ex-parte, the Patriotic Front Party, an interim Injunction to restrain Mr. Miles Sampa from acting as a member of the Patriotic Front or leader of the Patriotic Front, affirming our decision to expelled him.

The Court scheduled the matter for inter-party hearing returnable on 21st November 2023.

However, we have learnt that today, Judge Chocho decided to hear the lawyers for Mr. Miles Sampa exparte despite the return date of 21st November 2023 and proceeded to discharge the Injunction in reason outlined that the Party didn’t disclose facts related to another matter before Judge Timothy Kate Katenekwa.

FACTS

We still have an active case before Judge Chocho stating that Mr. Miles Sampa is expelled.

The case Mr. Sampa was expelled on relates to the recent invasion at Party Secretariat and his decision to hold an illegal Conference.

ILLEGAL MANOUVRES AGAINST THE PATRIOTIC FRONT

We have since learnt that the entire activities were well orchestrated by the State.

We have noted documents showing that the Deputy Inspector of Police cleared fingerprints for Mr. Sampa and others during a public holiday and before Mr. Sampa’s Conference took place.

The letter was submitted to the Registrar of Socities on 24th October 2023 even before the so-called Conference took place.

THE POSITION FROM THE PATRIOTIC FRONT

The position of the Party is that Mr. Miles Sampa remains expelled and the party’s decision to expell him will be defended in the courts of law and in to the general public.

We also hold that the Conference held by Mr. Sampa remains illegal and a nullity as it had no blessings from the Party leadership and didn’t meet any provisions and regulations of the Party Constitution.

To our members, they must know that the attempts to take-over the Patriotic Front is well orchestrated by the UPND Government and Mr. Miles Sampa is a mere stooge in this operation.

The operation is designed to destroy the Patriotic Front and the Opposition in general.

This is a brutal assault on mhlti-party democracy.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT