MILES SAMPA’S ENDORSEMENTS:  MORE OF A CURSE THAN A BLESSING- Given Mutinta

By Given Mutinta

MILES SAMPA’S ENDORSEMENTS: MORE OF A CURSE THAN A BLESSING



Whenever Miles Sampa switches political camps and endorses a candidate, an unusual pattern seems to emerge: that candidate almost inevitably loses.





This recurring trend has led to Sampa being labeled, half-jokingly and half-seriously, as a carrier of an “electoral bad luck spirit” in Zambian politics.





In 2015, Sampa made headlines by leaving the Patriotic Front (PF) and endorsing President Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND).



Despite a strong campaign and high expectations, President Hichilema lost the election.



Observers at the time chalked it up to Zambia’s unpredictable political climate, but the pattern did not end there.





By 2017-18, Sampa had returned to the PF, publicly throwing his support behind President Edgar Lungu for the 2021 elections. Once again, history repeated itself: Lungu was defeated in a significant political upset, reinforcing the perception that Sampa’s endorsements might be more of a curse than a blessing.





Now, in a fresh twist, Sampa has switched camps yet again and is back in the corner of President Hichilema.





This move has not gone unnoticed, fueling speculation and amusement among political analysts, party supporters, and the wider public.





People are now watching closely to see if Sampa’s track record continues—will President Hichilema break the apparent jinx, or will the “bad luck spirit” persist?





Whether Sampa’s influence is a genuine factor or simply a string of coincidences, his political maneuvers have added a layer of intrigue and superstition to the Zambian political landscape.





In an environment where perception often shapes reality, Sampa’s endorsements have become a talking point, reminding everyone that in politics, reputation and timing can sometimes overshadow even the best strategies.