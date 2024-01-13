MILES SAMPA’S LIES ABOUT KAMBWILI EXPOSED, TOLD TO DROP THE FACEBOOK POSTING

….Miles Sampa told off…”stop clowning with my illness..this is a private matter…

Lusaka-Saturday, 13th January 2024

Expelled Matero Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa was ordered to drop the facebook posting he made on Saturday morning taking credit for government’s decision to evacuate Patriotic Front Member of the Central Commitee, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili for specialist treatment abroad.

In his posting, Miles Sampa claimed to have spoken to President Hakainde Hichilema and Minister of Health Silvia Masebo and advised them that they evacuate Dr. Kambwili for specialised medical treatment.

But it has emerged that Sampa is telling utter lies. While Dr. Kambwili was admitted to the University Teaching Hospital(UTH), Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Gary Nkombo went to see him.

Since then, Nkombo has been working behind the scenes to persuade President Hichilema and government to evacuate Kambwili.

But in his comical style, Sampa claimed that the Patriotic Front leaders had abandoned Kambwili and he had taken upon himself to confront Masebo and President Hichilema about the illness of Kambwili and had succeeded to persuade them to evacuate Kambwili.

Many have condemned Sampa for politicizing and clowning about the illness of Dr. Kambwili and for seeking to gain cheap political milage over the matter.

Sources close to the issue said Kambwili ordered Sampa to stop doing politics over his illness and to drop the posting containing the gross lies.

Sampa quickly tucked his tail and dropped the tasteless and gross facebook posting.

It is understood that the evacuation plans by Ministry of Health are advanced and Kambwili may be evacuated in the course of next week.