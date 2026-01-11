Minnesota prosecutor promises to investigate ICE agent who shot woman to death

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said over the weekend that he wants to hold people accountable for the recent ICE actions whether it is before or after Trump leaves office.

Ex-lawyer and journalist Aaron Parnas interviewed Ellison, asking him if there’s a statue of limitations on potential charges against the ICE agent who fired through a car’s window and killed a mother.

Ellison confirmed there is no statute of limitations on a murder case.

“It’s not over just because they say that,” he added, noting that he will be charged when possible, either before or after Trump leaves the office.