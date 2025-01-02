Miracle In Zimbabwe: 8-Year-Old Boy Survives 5 Days Alone in Lion-Infested Game Park

8-Year-Old Zimbabwean Boy Survives 5 Days Alone in Lion-Infested Game Park

An extraordinary tale of resilience and survival has unfolded in Zimbabwe, where an 8-year-old boy survived five gruelling days alone in the lion-infested Matusadonha Game Park. The young boy has since been identified as Tinotenda Pudu. This heartwarming story has brought hope and joy to the Kasvisva community in Nyaminyami, Kariba, and beyond.

A Journey into Danger

Tinotenda’s ordeal began when he strayed from his home and found himself deep in Matusadonha, a park renowned for its high lion density. At the end of the five-day period, the 8-year-old had wandered an astonishing 23 kilometres from his home.

Mutsa Murombedzi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mashonaland West, which covers the area in question, described the danger the boy faced.

“This area, especially near the Hogwe and Ume rivers, is a perilous place. One wrong turn can lead straight into the game park, and it’s not uncommon to hear roaring lions at night. That this young boy survived is nothing short of a miracle.”

His survival instincts were extraordinary and Tinotenda relied on his knowledge of the wild. He ate Nchoomva, a wild fruit known to keep himself nourished. For water, he used a traditional technique. He dug a small hole, a Mufuku in Shona, along the dry riverbank to access underground water. It’s a method taught in these drought-prone areas, and in this case, it saved his life.

Said the MP,

“He survived on eating a wild fruit called Nchoomva in Tonga. It is Tsvanzva like or its actually the Tsvanzva.

“Then (for) water he would go on the dry river bank and use hands and a stick to dig a Mukàla in Tonga or what we call Mufuku in shona and drank water from there.



“He was very frail when he was rescued and had to be put on a drip. On water, what saved him is the technique learnt from a young age in dry and drought prone areas of drawing water from a dry river bank – digging a mufuku”

Murombedzi also recounted how the boy stayed safe from predators. At night, he climbed onto a rocky outcrop, away from the ground where lions and other animals roam freely.

The Search Efforts

The rescue effort involved a combined effort of park rangers and the Nyaminyami community. Said Murombedzi,

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude to the brave park rangers, the tireless Nyaminyami community who beat night drums each day to get the boy to hear sound and get the directions back home and everyone who joined the search.

On the fifth day, Tinotenda heard a vehicle in the distance.

“He tried to run toward the sound but couldn’t reach it,” the MP explained. “Later, he spotted tyre tracks near his rocky outcrop.

“Luckily, the park rangers when they were coming back they used the same path. They saw fresh little human footprints and scoured the area and found him. This was probably his last chance of being rescued after five days in the wilderness.”

When the rangers found him, he was weak and dehydrated. They immediately put him on a drip to stabilise him.



A Community Rejoices

The miraculous survival of Tinotenda brought widespread relief and joy.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude to the rangers and the community,” said Murombedzi. “This is a testament to the power of unity, hope, and prayer. Above all, we thank God for keeping Tinotenda safe.”

On social media, Zimbabweans celebrated the rescue.

“What a miracle! Praise be to God. This area is lion-infested,” wrote one user.

The MP confirmed this, highlighting that at one time, Matusadonha Game Park had the second-highest density of lions in Africa.

“Lion manifested indeed and at one point Matusadonha once held the second largest density of lions, second only to the Ngorongoro Conservation in Tanzania at that time. Numbers are on the rebound again thanks to conservation efforts.”

Another social media beautifully summed up the situation, saying,

“This is the most uplifting news to start the year.”