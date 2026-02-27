MKhWANAZI CLEARED! High Court Crushes Claims of Crime and Corruption

MKWANAZI CLEARED! High Court Crushes Claims of Crime and Corruption



The KwaZulu-Natal High Court has delivered a dramatic victory for KwaZulu-Natal’s police boss, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.





In a ruling handed down in Durban, the court found in favour of Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi in his legal showdown with businessman Calvin Mathibeli. Mathibeli has been ordered to retract all statements suggesting that Mkhwanazi is corrupt, a criminal, or that he abuses his authority and orchestrates unlawful killings.





In a significant twist, the court ruled that any allegations made during mainstream media interviews must be withdrawn using the very same platforms where they were first aired. Mathibeli is also barred from repeating the claims in any form.





Adding to the blow, the businessman has been ordered to foot the legal bill for the court application capping off a decisive courtroom triumph for the embattled top cop.