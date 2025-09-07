Mkhwanazi must face Parliament over ‘mess’ he created, says Malema



Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee to address allegations of corruption and interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS).





Speaking at a virtual committee meeting on Friday, Malema insisted that Mkhwanazi, who sparked controversy with claims of senior police officials colluding with criminal syndicates, must take responsibility for what he described as a “mess” of his own making.





“The nation will not be told by Mkhwanazi what must happen,” Malema declared, rejecting suggestions that the commissioner could avoid scrutiny. “He started this mess, and he must come and account.”





Malema’s remarks followed concerns raised by committee members about Mkhwanazi’s availability, with the EFF leader emphasizing that the committee’s work would not be dictated by the Mkhwanazi’s schedule.





The Ad Hoc Committee, established to investigate Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations, has confirmed that the commissioner will be the first witness to testify, with a scheduled appearance after September 24, as confirmed by chairperson Soviet Lekganyane.





Other senior figures, including former Police Minister Bheki Cele and suspended Minister Senzo Mchunu, are also expected to appear.



Malema, a vocal supporter of Mkhwanazi’s efforts to expose police corruption, previously praised the commissioner as a “hero” and even offered him a position in the EFF should political pressure lead to his dismissal.





However, Malema stressed the urgency of the committee’s work, warning that delays could undermine efforts to address the police crisis.



The committee’s probe, which began in August, aims to uncover the truth behind Mkhwanazi’s claims, with Malema advocating for a thorough investigation that includes summoning prisoners with relevant information on crime syndicates.





As the inquiry progresses, all eyes will be on Mkhwanazi’s testimony, which could have far-reaching implications for South Africa’s law enforcement.