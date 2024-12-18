M’MEMBE CALLS FOR NEW LEADERSHIP IN ZAMBIA



…says the SP is ready to deliver that new leadership



Kawambwa.. Wednesday, December 18, 2024





Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe says the nation needs new leadership for the future, and that his party is ready to deliver new leadership.





He expressed a passionate commitment to Zambia’s future, stating that the values he brings to leadership were instilled in him by his strong upbringing.





Dr M’membe acknowledges that life could be harsh but believes that as a people, Zambians have a responsibility to help lift each other up when one fell down, emphasising decency and fairness.





He has highlighted the absolute value of hard work, the importance of not being wasteful, and planning for the future as enduring values he would bring to the nation’s challenges as President.





“In 2026, Zambians would face a stark choice between the future and the past, deciding how to secure the future for their children, communities, and nation” he said.





He believes that the government must truly change, criticising the current and previous governments’ policies as belonging to the past and not helping the majority of the people.





Dr M’membe has criticised President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government, stating that after two years and nine months, they have lost touch with the poor and working people and no longer understood what fairness, justice, equity, and peace meant.





He emphasizes the need to change hospitals and make health services free and socialised, and to transform the education system to make it free, of great quality, and socialized.





He argues that the UPND has no plans for the future and that the way forward for Zambia was to choose compatriots and a party with progressive ideas to meet future challenges.





He has called for new leaders who understand and respect the values upon which their independence struggle was fought, criticising the current distribution of land.





The SP President stresses the need for leaders with values of honesty, equity, humility, and solidarity to build a Zambia anchored on justice, equity, and peace, where there is decency, fairness, and respect.



Dr M’membe has stated that for the Socialist Party, these values are in their DNA.





He says Zambia needs a new leadership with fresh ideas for the future, and that the Socialist Party is offering that new leadership with a plan for the future.



Dr M’membe emphasizes that nation-building requires a vision for Zambia’s future, whose cornerstone is an education revolution.





He passionately believes in the power of education as the engine room of equity and the economy, aiming to build a very good education system to produce an innovative, skilled, and well-trained workforce.





Dr M’membe has noted that competing economies were making huge new investments in education, recognising that knowledge-intensive economies would be the wealthiest in the future.





He has called for decisive action to radically improve the performance of the education system, highlighting the critical role of universities in the education revolution that Zambia urgently needed.





He has noted that Zambia could not be put on the path of a knowledge economy without helping universities attract and retain the best scientists, innovators, and researchers into the future.