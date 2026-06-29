M’membe claims UPND faces defeat without rigging, warns violent cadres risk prosecution



Socialist Party president Dr. Fred M’membe has alleged that the ruling UPND will only secure victory in Zambia’s August general election through electoral manipulation, while warning that party supporters accused of political violence could face prosecution if the opposition wins power.





Lusaka, 29 June – Speaking on Prime TV’s Matters Arising programme on Saturday, Dr. M’membe also accused suspected UPND cadres of attacking Socialist Party members during a planned campaign rally in Kanyama’s Makeni Constituency.





He said the incident occurred as the Socialist Party concluded its campaign activities in Lusaka Province under the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s campaign timetable.





According to Dr. M’membe, three minibuses carrying suspected UPND supporters allegedly arrived at the rally armed with pangas and other weapons before assaulting party members, disrupting the gathering, injuring several people and damaging property.





He further claimed that the attackers stole a mobile phone belonging to the Socialist Party’s Makeni parliamentary candidate, Harriet Bwalya Mulenga Katanekwa, and vandalised a vehicle belonging to the party’s Kanyama candidate, Brighton Bilumba.





Dr. M’membe said the incident was reported to police, who responded by firing warning shots to disperse the crowd.



He alleged that some suspects had been apprehended but questioned whether they would face prosecution, arguing that previous cases involving alleged political violence had not resulted in convictions.





“This is not strange. It has been the behaviour of the UPND over the last five years. We have participated in by-elections and almost every time we have come under attack,” he said.





Dr. M’membe urged the ruling party to end political violence, saying such conduct could damage its future in Zambia’s politics.



He further warned that individuals found responsible for acts of violence could be prosecuted should there be a change of government after the August elections.





“Their days are numbered. They have only 47 days to go. Some of these UPND cadres will go to jail because the UPND is losing this election,” he claimed.



The Socialist Party leader also alleged that the ruling party could not win the election without manipulating the electoral process.





“They are losing unless they rig. Without rigging, there is no way the UPND can win,” he said.



Dr. M’membe also cautioned against interpreting large campaign crowds as evidence of electoral support, arguing that rallies featuring popular musicians often attract people for entertainment rather than political reasons.





He said transporting supporters to campaign events and offering small allowances should not be mistaken for genuine voter backing.





“The people of Zambia will make the final decision. It is up to them whether they vote for entertainment or for leadership they believe can govern the country,” he said.



The UPND had not responded to Dr. M’membe’s allegations at the time of publication.



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