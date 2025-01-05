Mnangagwa Elevates 35 Top Military Officers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted six colonels in the Zimbabwe National Army to the rank of Brigadier-General, just two days after elevating 27 Air Force of Zimbabwe officers.

The rapid promotions signal his intent to solidify control over the military and strengthen his grip on power.

The newly appointed Brigadier-Generals are Oscar Tshuma, Raban Nikisi, Benjamin Sabata, Passmore Taruodzera, Million Ndlovu, and Lawrence Munzararikwa.

These promotions follow the recent elevation of two Air Commodores, 11 Group Captains, and 16 Wing Commanders, though one Air Commodore and one Group Captain are currently on assignments abroad.

Both ceremonies were held at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare, a venue steeped in military symbolism.

In just two days, Mnangagwa has promoted a total of 33 officers, a move analysts view as part of a broader strategy to consolidate power and neutralize threats from factions loyal to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga, who played a key role in the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe and installed Mnangagwa, has seen his influence wane as Mnangagwa methodically dismantles his power base.

Many of Chiwenga’s allies, including Major General Sibusiso Moyo and former Air Force Commander Perrence Shiri, have either died under suspicious circumstances or been sidelined.

The recent promotions also reflect Mnangagwa’s efforts to build a military hierarchy loyal to his agenda.

This mirrors the strategies employed by Robert Mugabe, who relied on military loyalty to maintain power but ultimately fell victim to a coup.

Mnangagwa’s actions suggest plans to retain power indefinitely, undermining an alleged agreement for Chiwenga to succeed him after two terms.

With these calculated moves, Mnangagwa appears to be closing ranks, leaving little room for opposition within the military or his administration.