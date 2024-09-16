Mnangagwa postures as Munhumutapa reincarnation?

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sense of self-importance has reached unprecedented heights with the launch of “Munhumutapa Day,” a Zanu PF initiative centered around his birthday, which is being commemorated today. Mnangagwa, who turns 82, has in the past compared himself to the rulers of the ancient Munhumutapa Empire, a claim that has now evolved into a full-fledged national celebration. The event is set to be launched at Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo, coinciding with the President’s birthday, and will be observed annually on September 15.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has previously referred to Mnangagwa as the “Munhumutapa,” reinforcing the President’s own claims of being a reincarnation of the illustrious Mutapa kings. These rulers, who presided over the Munhumutapa Empire from around 1450 to 1623, were at the helm of a powerful and expansive African state, stretching into modern-day Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, and beyond. The Rozvi and Torwa states, which followed the collapse of Great Zimbabwe, were offshoots of this historical dynasty.

The establishment of Munhumutapa Day appears to mirror the late President Robert Mugabe’s “21 February Movement,” a youth-led initiative that was later institutionalized as the Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day. Zanu PF youths have now appropriated this model, proclaiming that Mnangagwa embodies the spirit of the ancient Mutapa kings. In a statement, the youth wing of the ruling party hailed Mnangagwa’s “leadership qualities that have seen him transforming the country’s fortunes for the better,” despite ongoing economic hardships and widespread discontent across Zimbabwe.

Thousands of people are expected to be bused from across the country to attend the festivities in Masvingo, which include the launch of the “Munhumutapa Housing Scheme Project.” The project, centered in Victoria Range Extension suburb, is being promoted as an initiative for youths to access serviced residential stands, with similar ventures planned for other parts of Zimbabwe. However, critics argue that these projects are mere political gimmicks using public funds to bolster Mnangagwa’s image.

After the housing project launch, the day’s centerpiece will be the official launch of Munhumutapa Day at the historic Great Zimbabwe Monuments, a site deeply tied to Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage. The day will culminate in an all-night gala at Nemamwa grounds, featuring performances from top local artists such as Alick Macheso, Killer T, Sulumani Chimbetu, Seh Calaz, Enzo Ishall, Iyasa, Sandra Ndebele, and Andy Muridzo.

Mnangagwa’s association with the ancient Munhumutapa rulers reveals what many observers are calling “delusions of grandeur.” These exaggerated beliefs of personal importance and historical significance are not uncommon among leaders who seek to immortalize themselves through symbolic gestures and myth-making. In Mnangagwa’s case, aligning himself with one of the most powerful dynasties in Southern African history may serve to elevate his status in the eyes of his supporters, but for critics, it merely reflects a leader detached from reality and out of touch with the struggles of ordinary Zimbabweans.

As the country grapples with ongoing economic challenges, high unemployment, and a restless youth population, the pomp and ceremony of Munhumutapa Day seem to offer little solace. Instead, the event has drawn sharp criticism from those who view it as yet another attempt by the ruling party to glorify its leadership while the nation continues to suffer.

