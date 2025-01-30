Mnangagwa versus Chiwenga: Who will blink first?

The political atmosphere in Zimbabwe has reached a boiling point, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga engaged in an increasingly bitter power struggle that could reshape the country’s future. At the center of this high-stakes battle is Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term, which many see as an attempt to extend his rule beyond the constitutionally-mandated two terms, a move met with fierce resistance from Chiwenga and his military-backed faction within the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Chiwenga, who has long been viewed as the likely successor to Mnangagwa when his second term ends in 2028, is quietly building an alliance within the military and Zanu-PF to thwart his boss’s third-term ambitions. The military, an influential power broker in Zimbabwean politics, has reportedly made its stance clear, signaling that it will not support Mnangagwa’s efforts to extend his presidency beyond the 2028 constitutional limit.

The rivalry between the two men has been escalating for months, and tensions have been further heightened by the involvement of Zimbabwe’s militant war veterans. Over the weekend, the ex-combatants, who played a pivotal role in the country’s liberation struggle, made a public demand for Mnangagwa’s immediate resignation. The veterans have accused the president of failing to fulfill his promises and have voiced strong criticism over what they perceive as widespread corruption, nepotism, and government incompetence under his leadership.

In response to the mounting pressure, Mnangagwa has denied any intentions of seeking a third term, asserting that he is committed to upholding the constitution. The president has repeatedly branded himself as a “constitutionalist,” despite his rise to power in November 2017 following a military coup that ousted longtime ruler Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa’s claims to constitutional fidelity, however, have done little to quell the fears of Zimbabweans who worry about the potential implications of his ambition to extend his time in office.

As the political showdown between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga continues, the stakes could not be higher. The possibility of a leadership vacuum or violent conflict in the event of an unresolved power struggle looms large. Political analysts have warned that the outcome of this fierce battle for control will have serious and far-reaching consequences for Zimbabwe, affecting everything from governance to economic stability.

The war veterans’ challenge to Mnangagwa’s leadership, combined with the military’s entrenched role in Zimbabwean politics, has made it clear that the country’s political future hangs in the balance. With both men positioning themselves for power and the nation caught in the crossfire, Zimbabwe’s political landscape seems set for a dramatic transformation.

As the days pass, Zimbabweans anxiously await the resolution of this intense power struggle, knowing that the direction in which the country moves will depend largely on the outcome of the escalating confrontation between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.