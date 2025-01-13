Mnangagwa’s spokesman dismisses retirement rumours

George Charamba, spokesperson for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has dismissed rumours suggesting he has been forced to retire or removed from his position. Speculation arose amid significant changes within the government, following President Mnangagwa’s recent remarks about dismissing underperforming officials in 2025.

Speaking via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Charamba categorically denied the claims, affirming that he remains active in his role.

“I am not on holiday, have not been in the last decade or so. Currently, I am the Acting Chief Secretary until 10th January, when I pass on the acting baton to Reverend Damasane,” Charamba stated.

He also noted that ongoing regional developments were likely to keep him occupied, further dismissing any immediate plans for leave. Charamba criticised the media for spreading false reports, urging journalists to prioritise accuracy and fact-checking in their reporting.

The rumours of Charamba's removal followed a wave of high-profile changes in Mnangagwa's administration. These included the retirement of Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, who was replaced by Stephen Mutamba, and the removal of Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director-General Isaac Moyo. Fulton Mangwanya, former head of the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, was appointed as the new CIO Director-General.

Additionally, July Moyo was reassigned to the Energy Ministry, while Edgar Moyo took over the Labour and Public Service portfolio.

President Mnangagwa’s comments during a recent ZBC News interview about the need to remove underperforming officials in 2025 have intensified scrutiny of his administration and its leadership changes.

Some reports linked Charamba’s alleged dismissal to ZANU-PF factionalism, claiming pressure from the Mnangagwa family played a role in his supposed ousting. Others suggested Charamba had retired to his farm.

Charamba’s emphatic denial has sought to dispel these rumours, but the broader political climate remains tense. The reshuffle is widely seen as part of Mnangagwa’s strategy to consolidate power and align his team with his administration’s goals ahead of a critical period in 2025.

The ongoing government shake-up highlights Mnangagwa’s efforts to tighten his grip on key state institutions while navigating factional dynamics within ZANU-PF. As the President embarks on what appears to be a far-reaching restructuring process, speculation and political intrigue are likely to persist.

For now, Charamba's position remains secure, with his denial adding clarity amid swirling rumours in Zimbabwe's fast-changing political landscape.

Source – thezimbabwemail