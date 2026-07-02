Mojtaba Khamenei unlikely to attend father’s funeral, aide tells India Today

Mojtaba Khamenei is unlikely to appear in public at his father Ali Khamenei’s funeral because of security concerns, India Today reported Thursday, citing an interview with Hakim Elahi, the supreme leader’s representative in India.

Elahi was quoted as saying that Mojtaba Khamenei wants to attend the funeral and lead prayers, but security officials have warned it would be too dangerous.

“I was in Iran last week and I visited some of my friends who met him and they said he wants to come out,” Elahi said. “Even he wanted to lead people by Salat because we have to pray on the dead body of Ayatollah Khomeini. But the security doesn’t allow him to come.”

“They said it’s very dangerous and we cannot provide security for him. And I think he will not come out,” he added.

Asked whether Ali Khamenei had named someone in his will to lead the funeral prayers, Elahi said: “No, he didn’t mention anyone to lead the prayers and actually if the condition was good, the new supreme leader is the one who is going to lead the people for the Salat and prayer.”

“But unfortunately the condition is not good,” he added. “They have very, very advanced technology and they can recognize him and they can follow him. Where is he. And it’s very dangerous for him. So because of that he will not come out.”

When the reporter noted that Israel’s defense minister had said Mojtaba Khamenei remained on the hit list, Elahi replied: “Yes, it’s very, very difficult.”