Monaco bombing suspect behind attack on Ukrainian billionaire is identified as woman ‘disguised to look like man’





An “armed and dangerous” Ukrainian woman is suspected of setting off the bomb in the centre of Monaco that critically injured a Ukrainian billionaire.



Interpol is working to create a Most Wanted red notice for the attacker after issuing an arrest warrant.





She is said to have targeted billionaire Vadim Ermolaev, 58, his mistress, Anna Nasobina, 46, and their young son on Monday night, June 29.



The woman, who has not yet been named publicly, was filmed outside the Sun’s Palace – a lavish apartment block owned by Mr Ermolaev.





It was in the foyer, just before 9pm, that a dumped rucksack exploded after the woman triggered it using a mobile phone.



Ms Nasobina had her legs amputated following the blast, while both she and Mr Ermolaev suffered severe shrapnel wounds and burns.





“The prime suspect was identified by a witness,” said an investigating source. “She is a Ukrainian woman in her thirties.”



Footage from nearby surveillance cameras showed the woman wearing a black bucket hat fleeing on foot across the border to France, where there are no checkpoints.





She headed into the French town of Beausoleil, and then made her way to Italy, investigators believe.



“She is armed and dangerous, and thought to be in the company of accomplices,” said the source. “She should be approached with extreme caution.”





Judicial authorities in both France and Monaco have opened a criminal enquiry for “attempted murd£r”, “the planting of an explosive device on a public road with criminal intent” and “criminal conspiracy.”



Cameras first picked up the suspect in the area on Monday morning, before she returned to place the bomb, according to the same security sources.





The wounded boy has made a rapid recovery and is currently providing evidence to police and prosecutors.



“He is telling them exactly what he saw, although clearly his memory is very blurred,” said a security source. “It appears that his mother took the full force of the blast, while he suffered relatively minor burns and shrapnel injuries.”