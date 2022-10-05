MONSTERS UNEARTHED PART ONE (1)

Sikaonga the abductor is the young brother to Enerst Sikaonga alias YAKAIPA who is a well known Nkeyema Bussinesses Guru in Western province. The business guru supporting his monster young brother is currently on the run as there is a bench warrant against him.

The man got rich through crooked ways. He was a serious PF cadre who made sure that he monopolised transport contracts from JTI, FRA and ETG through PF.

He is currently needed by Kaoma Magistrate Court to answer to charges of failing to remit NAPSA contributions which have accumulated into millions of Kwacha but we don’t know why he allowed his young brother to be involved in such. Maybe for rituals.

His trucks never paid duty and have fake number plates from previous owned vehicles. Apart from NAPSA, let ZRA and RTSA move in to correct things and collect government revenue.

His trucks do not pay road tax, insurance, identity and fitness but they traverse the Zambian roads.

Sunday Sikaonga the other brother who is also a workshop manager at YAKAIPA is the one who sent money to the suspects in order for them to book a taxi from Mumbwa to Nkeyema after their arrival from Lusaka into Mumbwa as there was no public (Buses) transport to connect them to Nkeyema as you know that this is a rural area with transport challenges.-Koswe