Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi rejects the AFCON title.



Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has publicly rejected the Confederation of African Football’s decision to award his country the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, insisting that Senegal deserved to be champions following their victory on the pitch.





In a strongly worded statement, the Paris Saint-Germain defender made clear that he and his teammates should not accept the trophy, despite CAF’s ruling to strip Senegal of the title.





“My mum told me to reject the AFCON trophy. I’m officially rejecting the trophy and hope my teammates do the same. We had a chance to win it, but we failed to win it,” Hakimi said.





The Moroccan captain acknowledged that Senegal were rightful winners after their performance in the January 18 final, which saw the Teranga Lions triumph 1-0 after extra time despite a dramatic walk-off by Senegal players to protest a late penalty decision.





“That’s football; sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. Senegal beat us fairly and deserved the win. It will be unfair to ruin their joy after the hard work they put in.”





Hakimi added that while he respects CAF’s position, he cannot accept a title he believes Morocco did not earn on the field.





“I respect the CAF decision, but I’m officially rejecting the trophy. I didn’t win the 2025 AFCON. Congratulations to Senegal once again.”





His comments mark a rare moment in international football, with a player openly declining recognition in favour of sporting integrity.





On March 17, CAF’s Appeal Board ruled that Senegal’s walk-off constituted a forfeiture under tournament regulations, annulling the 1-0 Senegal victory and awarding Morocco a 3-0 win. Senegal has indicated it will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.