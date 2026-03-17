



Morocco Crowned AFCON Champions After CAF Overturns Final Result



Morocco have officially been declared winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned the original result of the final against Senegal.





The final, played on 18 January 2026 in Rabat, had initially ended in a 1–0 extra-time victory for Senegal following a dramatic and controversial encounter. The match was marred by chaotic scenes, including a temporary walk-off by Senegalese players in protest of a late penalty decision.





However, in a major reversal, CAF’s Appeal Board ruled tonight, 17 March 2026 that Senegal had forfeited the match due to their conduct during the game. As a result, Morocco have been awarded a 3–0 victory and are now officially recognised as AFCON champions.





The decision brings a dramatic conclusion to one of the most controversial finals in the tournament’s history. Morocco had previously challenged the outcome, arguing that the disruption caused by Senegal’s walk-off undermined the integrity of the match. Earlier appeals had been dismissed, with CAF initially allowing the result to stand while issuing fines and suspensions to both teams.





CAF’s latest ruling effectively nullifies Senegal’s on-field victory, handing Morocco the title in what is expected to remain a highly debated decision across the football world.





The ruling is likely to have far-reaching implications for disciplinary enforcement in African football, as questions around player conduct, match integrity, and officiating continue to dominate post-final discussions.