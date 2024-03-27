Twenty-two people who were hurt in the Russia concert hall attack are still in bad shape in the hospital. The health minister said this on Tuesday.

Russia is still feeling really bad from the attack on Friday. Gunmen killed 139 people in a concert hall near Moscow. The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said on Monday that the attackers are “extreme Islamists. ” Even though there is a lot of evidence showing that the Islamic State was involved, Putin keeps saying that Ukraine might have been involved too. Kyiv has said they were not involved in the attack.

Four men who are accused of doing the attack went to a court in Moscow on Sunday. They are being charged with terrorism. They also had signs of being severely beaten. One seemed barely awake during the meeting.

The men are from Tajikistan, and their names are Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Mukhammadsobir Faizov. They were accused of causing a terrorist attack that killed people. The crime can be punished with life in prison.

Russian officials said they arrested 11 people for the attack. Another person who was captured went to court on Monday. Alisher Kasimov from Kyrgyzstan was charged because he rented an apartment to the men who are accused of doing the attack.

On Tuesday, a high-ranking Turkish security official said that two of the Moscow attackers were in Turkey for a short time before going to Russia together on March 2nd.

One of the attackers, named Fariduni, came into Turkey in February. On the next day, 20th, I went to a hotel in Istanbul’s Fatih district and left on Feb. 21stThe official said twenty-seven. Rachabalizoda went to a hotel in the same area on January. 5, leaving on January. Rewrite this text using simpler words.

The Turkish authorities think the two suspects were influenced by radical beliefs while they were in Russia because they didn’t stay in Turkey for very long. They were not legally allowed to be arrested, so they could travel between Russia and Turkey without any problems, the official said anonymously. He wasn’t allowed to speak publicly about it.

The attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue in Moscow on Friday night was one of the worst in Russia in a long time, and over 180 people were hurt.

Two days after the Islamic State’s Afghanistan group said they were behind the attack at the music place, Putin admitted during a meeting with government officials that the killings were done by extremists with beliefs that the Islamic world has been fighting against for a long time.

Putin said that the four people who attacked were caught trying to escape to Ukraine. He also said that they haven’t figured out who told them to do it, but it’s important to find out why they were trying to go to Ukraine and who was waiting for them there.

The group that is associated with IS said they did the attack, and US intelligence has information that says the group is responsible. French President Emmanuel Macron said that France has information showing that a group associated with IS is responsible for the attack.