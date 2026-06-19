MOSCOW UNDER DRONE SIEGE: Ukraine Launches Third Wave of Attacks on Russian Capital





Moscow remains on edge as Ukraine reportedly launched a third wave of drone attacks against the Russian capital in recent days.





Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defense systems intercepted approximately 35 drones heading toward the city, preventing them from reaching their intended targets.





Videos circulating on Russian Telegram channels appear to show drones flying over areas near Moscow, triggering concern among local residents as air defense units were activated once again.





Meanwhile, operations at Sheremetyevo International Airport were temporarily restricted, with authorities imposing limits on aircraft takeoffs and landings amid the latest security alert.





The repeated attacks highlight Ukraine’s growing ability to project drone operations deep into Russian territory, bringing the war increasingly closer to the country’s political and economic center.