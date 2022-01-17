By Chileshe Mwango

President Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that much of Zambia’s US$7 million domestic debt is from penalties levied on government projects by contractors due to bad laws that were concocted in the contracts.

Speaking at State House today during the swearing in ceremony of newly appointed Drug Enforcement Commission Director General Mary Chirwa, President Hichilema says former government officials who included the Attorney General and some business houses colluded to introduce bad legislations in government which included penalties as well as 20% down payment on contracts.

President Hichilema has called on concerned government departments to ensure that all such conditions that enabled a small clique of people to steal money from the public are reviewed.

The head of state says the said clique has also started recruiting new members who include government officials who are taught how to steal government resources.

Mr Hichilema has since directed Ms. Chirwa to ensure theft of public resources is fought to the latter and has assured her of the necessary support from government.

PHOENIX NEWS