Moussa Bala Fofana Resigns from PASTEF Part, his decision comes after Sonko urged ministers to clarify their political stance.

Moussa Bala Fofana Resigns from PASTEF



Senegal’s Minister of Urban Planning, Local Authorities, and Territorial Development, Moussa Bala Fofana, has formally resigned from the PASTEF–Les Patriotes party. His decision comes after party leader Ousmane Sonko urged ministers to clarify their political stance.





Fofana, reappointed for the third time to government, said he chose national duty over partisan loyalty, stressing his commitment to completing key projects and serving the Senegalese people. He reaffirmed his gratitude to President Bassirou Diomaye Faye for his confidence, while declaring his political independence.





Although he described Sonko as a “brother and comrade in arms,” Fofana confirmed the political break, stating: “A patriot may resign from a party, but never from the homeland.”

He rejected claims of opportunism, insisting his choice was made in good conscience to honor promises made to citizens in 2024.