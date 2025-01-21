MOZAMBIQUE OPPOSITION LEADER OPEN TO SERVING IN RIVAL’S GOVERNMENT



January 21, 2025



(BBC) Mozambique’s main opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane has told the BBC he is prepared to serve in the government if President Daniel Chapo meets his demands to end the political crisis that has hit the country following disputed elections.





Chapo said he had set up a team that was “considering” whether his rival should be invited to join a new “inclusive” government.



The two men outlined their positions in separate interviews with the BBC, giving the impression that they were open to rapprochement after the deaths of about 300 people in post-election unrest.





Mondlane rejected his defeat in October’s election, saying the result was rigged – something that Chapo denied.



Mozambique’s highest court declared Chapo the winner with 65% of the vote to Mondlane’s 24%.



Chapo was the candidate of the ruling Frelimo party, as his predecessor, Filipe Nyusi, had to step down after serving two terms in office.





Chapo was officially sworn in as president on 15 January, about a week after Mondlane held his own inauguration to declare himself the “people’s president”.



Mondlane told the BBC that Chapo was “forced” on the nation, and was the “president of the defence force”.



Mondlane said that he had, nevertheless, decided to suspend protests for the first 100 days of his rival’s term on condition he did the following:





unconditionally release about 5,000 people detained for participating in demonstrations against the election result



pay financial compensation to the families of people killed by police during the protests and



offer free medical treatment for about 200 people injured by the police.





Mondlane said that if Chapo agreed to this, he would “open a window” for negotiations or else he would call on his supporters to renew protests.



Asked whether he was prepared to work in Chapo’s government, Mondlane replied: “Yes, if he has a genuine interest to work with me. He’s got a chance to invite me to the table of dialogue.”





In his interview with the BBC, Chapo said he wanted to “govern in an inclusive way”, and to introduce reforms to address concerns about the electoral law, human rights and freedom of expression.



He said talks were currently taking place with opposition parties represented in the new parliament, and they would later be widened to include “all segments of society”.





Chapo added that wanted to form a government that was “open to all Mozambicans”, but he wanted to stress that “the profile of the people is very important”.



Asked whether he believed Mondlane qualified to serve in government, Chapo replied: “It will depend… because there is a team that is right now considering that, on the profile of the people, their competencies, their meritocracy, the patriotism – all these pre-requisites that I’m alluding to.



“If the team reaches the conclusion that these people have the right profile, they will be part of the government. Those who do not have that profile, will not take part.”





Aged 47, Chapo was chosen by Frelimo, which has been in power since independence 49 years ago, as its candidate to rally young voters affected by high unemployment, and fed up with the party’s decades-long rule.



He told the BBC that he wanted both local and foreign investment to increase in Mozambique in order to make the economy “more dynamic”.





This would help create jobs for young people so that they could “build their homes, establish their families and stabilize their lives”.



Mondlane, 50, was seen to have considerable support among young people after he rallied them during the election campaign with the slogan “Save Mozambique – this country is ours”.





He contested the poll as an independent after breaking away from the main opposition Renamo party.



A small party that backed his candidacy won a few parliamentary seats in the election.