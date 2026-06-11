MPUNDU QUESTIONS HICHILEMA’s REJECTION OF PUBLIC GATHERING BILL



Former Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has questioned President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to reject the controversial Public Gatherings Bill, alleging that the ruling UPND only changed its position after realising the law could be used against it if it loses power after the August 13 elections.





Speaking to Mafken News, Mr. Mpundu wondered why President Hichilema remained silent when the bill was introduced and debated in Parliament by then Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu, despite objections raised by some lawmakers.





Mr. Mpundu described the proposed legislation as unnecessary and claimed it was initially intended to restrict opposition political activities. He argued that the ruling party later reconsidered its position after recognising the potential implications of the law for its own future.





He further criticised the UPND administration’s performance over the past five years, claiming the country has experienced significant challenges under its leadership and calling for political change in the upcoming elections.





President Hichilema recently declined to assent to the Public Gatherings Bill, stating that the proposed law was undemocratic and not in the public interest.



By Respite Kaoma,