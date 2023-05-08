The announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature. Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice

Mr Kakenenwa Muyangwa is the new ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson

08th May 2023, Lusaka, Zambia: Mr Kakenenwa MUyangwa, a mining and financial expert with over 35 years of experience, is the new ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson effective 05h May 2023. Mr Muyangwa succeeds Ms Dolika E.S Banda who served as Non-Executive Director and Board Chairperson of the Company since December 2021 following her resignation.

Speaking after the handover, Mr Muyangwa has thanked Ms Banda for improving and emphasising good corporate governance practices and business controls in the Company during her tenure, that have helped in setting the Company on its growth trajectory and helped improve and strengthen brand prominence, among many other accomplishments.

“I am grateful to my predecessor Ms Banda for her passion and leadership that she dedicated to ZCCM-IH for the past 15 months. She championed Zambia’s mining interests and has left ZCCM-IH in a stronger position for continued growth. I sincerely thank her for her vision, leadership and contribution in her tinme here and I wish her the very best in all her future plans and endeavours”, remarked Mr Muyangwa.

He further stated that he was honoured to have been asked to serve as Chairperson by Government, and will pick up from where Ms Banda has left off, to continue with the mandate of ensuring ZCCM-IH becomes a financially and socially sustainable mining-focused investment holding company, that optimises shareholder value and returns.

In her farewell message, Ms Banda expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to serve as Board Chaiperson. She stated that she greatly believes in the future of ZCCM-IH and that the Company was well positioned to advance Zambia’s economic interest in the mining sector.

“I believe at the core of its mandate, ZCCM-IH is capable of advancing Zambia and its citizerns through leveraging the country’s billion-dollar mining sector. This country has massive opportunities with all the natural resOurces, critical minerals endowment, and its people. We have to work with global partners to maximise these resources, and Zambians have got to be part of the equation. I am for brand Zambia, and will Continue preaching brand Zambia” remarked Ms Banda.

Ms Banda has wished Mr Muyangwa success.

More details on the profile of Mr Muyangwa can be found here:

