MR KATUNGU – ONE OF LUSAKA’S EARLY ENTREPRENEURS

By Nixon Katungu

Mr. Daniel Katungu’s business life spans way before Zambia’s independence. He started a supermarket along Burma Road opposite Burma barracks, in front of the Kabwata craft Village. At that time, it was the largest supermarket run by an African. However, due to the construction of the Kabwata estates, Mr. Katungu was moved to the Kabwata market area and he eventually expanded his businesss to Chilimbulu Road.

Mr. Katungu also ran a bar in Makeni called “The Pelican”. He also owned a farm in Lusaka west and in Mumbwa.

Mr . Katungu sat on the Board of Directors Bank of Zambia and few other boards back then.

Mr. Katungu and a Mr. Joshua Nchito had formed hawkers and peddlers association in the fifties and sixties, the first people to introduce Kombo today known as salausa from Sakania Congo (DRC).

Mr Katungu was also chairman of the all powerful Liquor Traders Association for over 20 years or so. Mr. Katungu also ran a Mine called Danny Minerals Mine in Ndola

Note: Nixon Katungu is the son to Mr Daniel Katungu

In the pictures is a portrait of Mr Katungu , shop calendar and the groce