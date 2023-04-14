By Mubita Nawa

NEVER JUDGE PEOPLE

Today I bought Zesco units for K20. I know right.

As I bought the units I could see the look in the eyes of the lady who was attending to me. I could feel the gasps of those behind me. I could see the headline in the gossiping pages and papers “Mubita Nawa is KuWire. He buys Units for K20”

Many years ago two men found me driving a school bus at 6:45am in Chilenje. It was a Marcopolo bus. One of the men said, “Ok Mubita you are finished. You are just a bus driver.” I said to him, “Yes I am finished.” And I drove off.

The children kept singing. “Go driver go, we need some pressure pressure.”

The kids were happy to see me drive. I have a policy to drive every vehicle before handing it over to a driver. My driver Richard was next to me watching how I drove the big bus with care. The next day I handed over the bus to him.

Four years ago I met two beautiful girls on a bus. I sat at the back. They whispered to themselves and laughed almost teasingly. “Imagine Mubita Nawa on a bus as they disembarked.

Again I was monitoring this new driver and conductor. I am a hands on leader. I show you how it’s done first.

I will never forget the time SOS booked four of our buses to take their children to Siavonga. Same thing happened.

Never judge people. Mind your business.

So why was I buying K20 units. Because they are my units. Second of all I just wanted the address so I can show proof of residency somewhere.

I then looked at her and said do you have Airtel money? She said yes. I said can I withdraw K10,000?

She almost collapsed.

May God bless you with grace and dignity to always walk with your head high.

MCNLIVE

#leadershipdevelopment