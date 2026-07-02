MUFULIRA BUSINESS OWNERS LAMENT SLOW SALES AMID CAMPAIGNS

Business owners in Mufulira District say the ongoing election campaigns have not delivered the economic benefits they had anticipated, with many reporting low customer turnout and sluggish sales despite increased political activity.





Speaking to Mafken News, mobile money booth operator Peter Chongo said he had expected campaign rallies and other political events to attract more people and stimulate business, but trading has remained slow, leaving many small-scale entrepreneurs struggling.





Meanwhile, retail shop owner Kelvin Chimbala has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to enhance publicity of campaign schedules, saying timely information would enable businesses to prepare adequately and benefit from the movement of people during campaign activities.



– MAFKEN NEWS