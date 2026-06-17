Mumbwa West Independent MP Aspirant Michael Mujajati Steps Down, Pledges Full Support for President Hichilema





Mumbwa West independent parliamentary aspirant Mr. Michael Mujajati has announced that he will withdraw from the 2026 parliamentary race and instead rally behind President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND’s national agenda.





Speaking after consultations with party structures, stakeholders, and traditional leaders in the constituency, Mr. Mujajati said the decision was not made lightly, given the “overwhelming support” he received from grassroots members across Mumbwa West.





“Despite the massive support from all stakeholders in the constituency, we have listened to the President and traditional leaders, hence we have chosen the bigger picture over our constituency demands,” Mr. Mujajati said.





He emphasised that his allegiance remains with the people of Mumbwa West, but argued that local development goals cannot be achieved without first securing stability and progress at national level.





“Yes, our allegiance is with the people of Mumbwa West, but without achieving the bigger picture at a national level, our goals in Mumbwa West will not be met,” he stated.





“A united Zambia under President HH’s leadership is what will unlock the roads, clinics, and jobs our people are demanding.”



Mr. Mujajati said he will now focus on mobilizing support for President Hichilema and UPND candidates ahead of the 13 August 2026 general elections.





He called on his supporters to remain disciplined and channel their energy into ensuring UPND retains power for a second term.





UPND Mumbwa District officials welcomed the move, describing it as “a true act of leadership and patriotism” that puts party unity and national interest first.





The president thanked Mr. Mujajati for understanding and joining hands with the UPND