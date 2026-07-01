Mundubile and Makebi incompetent on economy – Laura Miti

By Laura Miti

Presidential candidates are allowed to make silly mistakes. Maybe even step in muddy puddles by offending voters with inconvenient truths.





They can be forgiven for being annoying or frustrating.



What we must never look away from, in someone who wants to lead the country, is a display of fundamental incompetence.





So, a lack of understanding of the nuts and bolts of running a country should never be taken lightly.



On a long trip, you might decide to ignore an obnoxiously irritating driver, but an incompetent one is another matter





So, maybe Messers Mundubile and Zulu should stay away from this topic of reserves.



You can’t go from – we will blow them because they are not important, to they do not exist.





Haaau. What kind of gibberish is that?



They clearly think the economy is a joke.



So yes, for me, ineptitude is scary. Second only to a penchant for cruelty which, thankfully, is not under discussion right now.



Mr Mundubile seems to be a nice enough human being.