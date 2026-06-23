MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI TAKE CAMPAIGN MOMENTUM NATIONWIDE AS ECZ CALENDAR OPENS



By Brian Matambo | Media Director



The release of the Electoral Commission of Zambia presidential campaign timetable has cleared the way for NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate, Makebi Zulu, to take their campaign across all ten provinces ahead of the 13 August general election.





The campaign begins in Eastern Province from 23 to 27 June before proceeding to Muchinga from 28 June to 2 July, Northern from 3 to 7 July, and Luapula from 8 to 12 July. Mundubile and Zulu will then campaign in Lusaka from 13 to 17 July





The second half of the campaign will take the ticket to Central Province from 18 to 22 July, Copperbelt from 23 to 27 July, North-Western from 28 July to 1 August, Western from 2 to 6 August, and Southern Province from 7 to 12 August.





This national programme provides an opportunity to continue the political momentum generated by the mammoth rallies held in Kitwe, Kabwe and Petauke. Those gatherings demonstrated growing public interest in the Mundubile-Makebi ticket and the wider Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance campaign.





The momentum was expected to continue in Chipata, but the planned rally at Mpezeni Square was disrupted by heavily armed police officers. Our leaders and supporters were prevented from holding a peaceful political gathering despite the campaign’s efforts to comply with the necessary procedures.





As Media Director, our expectation is that the release of this calendar will provide certainty, fairness and equal political space for every presidential candidate. We hope the ECZ, the police and the UPND administration will not devise new administrative or security obstacles to disrupt the momentum that has already been established.





NRPUP does not seek special treatment. We are asking for equal treatment. Once a province and campaign period have been allocated, our candidates must be allowed to travel, meet citizens and hold peaceful rallies without intimidation, arbitrary restrictions or last-minute interference.





Mundubile and Makebi are now ready to take their message directly to citizens across the country. The campaign will speak about the cost of living, electricity shortages, unemployment, agriculture, national unity, constitutional freedoms and the restoration of accountable leadership.





The calendar is finally out. The route is clear, the organisation is underway and the momentum is real. What remains is for ECZ and all state institutions to enforce the rules impartially and allow the Zambian people to hear every candidate before making their decision on 13 August.