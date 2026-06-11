🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Mundubile Condemns Political Violence, Demands Equal Protection Under the Law



Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has issued a strong appeal for calm amid growing tensions during the 2026 election campaign, condemning political violence, intimidation and what he described as attempts to suppress opposition voices.





In a statement released on Thursday, Mundubile said his National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) had recently experienced attacks, threats and acts of intimidation targeting its members and supporters.





“These incidents are deeply concerning and represent a direct assault on the democratic values upon which Zambia is founded,” Mundubile said.



The opposition leader expressed particular concern over reports that some confrontations occurred during funeral gatherings, describing such conduct as unacceptable.





“People must be allowed to mourn in peace, dignity and safety,” he said, adding that funerals should remain free from political interference, intimidation and harassment.





Mundubile’s statement comes as political parties intensify campaigns ahead of the August 13 general election, with isolated incidents of violence reported in parts of the country. Recent clashes in Lusaka’s Chawama constituency resulted in arrests after rival political supporters allegedly confronted each other, while police have continued investigating several election-related disturbances.





The NRPUP leader sought to position his party against violence from all sides, stating that members who engage in unlawful conduct do not represent the party’s values.



“NRPUP stands firmly against violence wherever it occurs and whoever commits it,” he said.





Mundubile also called on the Zambia Police Service to remain impartial and professional in handling politically sensitive cases.



“Law enforcement agencies must investigate all allegations of violence thoroughly and prevent acts of political intimidation regardless of the identity or political affiliation of those involved,” he stated.





The opposition candidate further raised concerns over the arrest of some opposition members, arguing that criminal allegations should be supported by evidence and subjected to due process.



While supporting lawful investigations, Mundubile warned against what he termed the criminalisation of political participation.





The statement is the latest indication that questions surrounding campaign conduct, police neutrality and political tolerance are becoming increasingly prominent as Zambia moves closer to polling day.





Despite sharp political competition, major stakeholders across the political divide continue to publicly call for peaceful campaigns, with both government and opposition leaders repeatedly urging supporters to reject violence and respect democratic processes.



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