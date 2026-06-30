Mundubile is like an angel from heaven and has a heart of a dove, I strongly call on all Zambians to vote for him-  Kapyanga urges Zambians

Mundubile has a heart of a dove, give him your vote, Kapyanga urges Zambians

IMMEDIATE Past member of Parliament for Mpika, Francis Kapyanga says Zambia is headed for a disaster unless people vote National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity — NRPUP Presidential candidate, Brian Mundubile into office.

And Kapyanga has urged Mundubile to care for the people of Mpika in the same manner as Sixth President Edgar Lungu did.

Speaking at a rally in Mpika yesterday, Kapyanga called on residents to turn out in large numbers and vote for NRPUP and Resolute Party —RP candidates.

“I tell you, this man you see here has a heart of a dove. All I will ask of him is to love us the way Lungu loved us. I have hope and belief that Zambians will give you the Presidency on August 13.

“Mr. President we have a lot of problems here in Mpika, and you know them. What I ask of every Zambian is to wake up and know that currently, our Country is headed for a disaster unless we vote for Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu,” Kapyanga remarked.

He added: “I urge you all Mpika residents to join hands and go to vote, in your large numbers and vote for NRPUP Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile.”

© TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 30, 2026.